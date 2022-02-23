Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $216.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $257.61. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.38.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

