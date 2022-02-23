Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43, RTT News reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.15) EPS.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,654. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

