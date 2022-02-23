PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

PYPL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,393,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,911,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.07. PayPal has a 12 month low of $101.71 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

