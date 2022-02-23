Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $593,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 559.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 154,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 32,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,058,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

