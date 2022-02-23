Park National Corp OH Sells 4,541 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.38 and a 200 day moving average of $281.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.97 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

