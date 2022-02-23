Park National Corp OH Has $30.18 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 396,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.70. 270,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,087,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.