Park National Corp OH Has $23.97 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $125.08. 59,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

