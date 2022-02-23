Park National Corp OH Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 303,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.42. 669,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

