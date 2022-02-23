Park National Corp OH Acquires 396 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $37.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,965.99. 70,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,180.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

