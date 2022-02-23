Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PARXF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

