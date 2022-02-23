Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to announce $33.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.64 million and the highest is $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $210,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 729,709 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 361,309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 5,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

