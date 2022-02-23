Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Paramount Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -164.71%.
PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.
About Paramount Group (Get Rating)
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.
