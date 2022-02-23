Parachute (PAR) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $452,822.46 and approximately $38,112.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

