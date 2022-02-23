Pangolin Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.66 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and $2.27 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,271,395 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

