Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Feb 23rd, 2022

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of -0.06.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Palomar by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

