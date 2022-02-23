Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $645.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $645.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.27.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.66 and a 200 day moving average of $495.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.