PAID Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $606,153.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $22.60 million and $606,153.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.28 or 0.07013774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.95 or 1.00226217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050187 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

