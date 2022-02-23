Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-$3.50 EPS.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.