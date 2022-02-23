Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.36.

Shares of OC opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

