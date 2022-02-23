Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

