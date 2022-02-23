Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Ovintiv stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 292,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $43.10.
About Ovintiv (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
