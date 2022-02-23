Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of OSTK traded up $9.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. 603,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 281,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

