Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Shares of TSE:OR traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 295,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,039. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1,723.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

