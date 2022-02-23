ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
