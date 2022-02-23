ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE IX opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.