O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.350-$32.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $30.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.

ORLY stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.90. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,405. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $443.56 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $670.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $699.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.