OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
Shares of OSPN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.17.
In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
