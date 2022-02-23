Oikos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,082.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $559,039.66 and $60,082.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.55 or 0.06977141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,546.71 or 1.00658396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

