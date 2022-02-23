OHB (ETR:OHB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.75

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.75 ($36.08) and last traded at €32.00 ($36.36), with a volume of 25327 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.95 ($36.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.50 and its 200-day moving average is €37.35. The stock has a market cap of $555.84 million and a PE ratio of 24.06.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

