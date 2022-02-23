OHB (ETR:OHB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.75

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.75 ($36.08) and last traded at €32.00 ($36.36), with a volume of 25327 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.95 ($36.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.50 and its 200-day moving average is €37.35. The stock has a market cap of $555.84 million and a PE ratio of 24.06.
About OHB (ETR:OHB)
