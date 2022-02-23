OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as low as C$2.15. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 1,393,111 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

