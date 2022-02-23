Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.07. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 404,057 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.64.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,155.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%.
Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.