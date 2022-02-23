Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.07. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 404,057 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,155.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 1,978.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,489,755 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 191.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

