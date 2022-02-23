Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.