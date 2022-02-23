Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

