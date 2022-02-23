Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $20.55.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.
