O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 1,237,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 309,811 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 436,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in O-I Glass by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.