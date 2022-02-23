O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 1,237,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 309,811 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 436,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in O-I Glass by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

