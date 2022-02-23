nVent Electric plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

nVent Electric has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NVT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,447. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

