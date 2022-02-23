Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.78.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$96.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.79. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$99.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

