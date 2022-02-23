Northland Power Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.12. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

