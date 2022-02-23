Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.