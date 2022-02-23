Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Down to $227.38

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $227.38, but opened at $219.99. Nordson shares last traded at $226.37, with a volume of 1,110 shares.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average is $244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

