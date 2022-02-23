Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Nordson stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 369,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,403. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 52 week low of $185.30 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.94.

Get Nordson alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nordson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.