Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $395.21 million, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

