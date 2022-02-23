Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $395.21 million, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.55.
