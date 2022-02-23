NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. NiSource updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

NI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 84,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,240. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in NiSource by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NiSource by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

