Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.960-$31.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.56 billion-$15.56 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

NTDOY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 222,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

