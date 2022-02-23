NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

