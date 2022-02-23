NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 208,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

