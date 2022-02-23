NextDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $421,633.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,281,948,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,241,716,295 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

