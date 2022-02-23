Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST stock opened at $176.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

