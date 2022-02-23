Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 15th

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,390,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,533,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 705,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.