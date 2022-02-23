New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.60. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

