Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

