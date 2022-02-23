Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00.
In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.
Gentherm Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentherm (THRM)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.