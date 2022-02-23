Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

